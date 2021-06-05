Regina was always a positive and uplifting person. She always had a smile on her face and a positive word to say about everyone. It was a joy to know her and to be a recipient of any words of wisdom that she passed along. I loved to tease her about how much she enjoyed talking about 'bugs'. I will miss that laugh. My heartfelt condolences go out to the Knight-Parker family.

Deborah Larabay Coworker June 4, 2021