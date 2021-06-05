Greensboro — Regina Knight-Parker, died Friday, May 28, 2021. Funeral services, 1 p.m., Monday, June 7 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 Eugene St. Interment, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Monday, Shiloh Baptist Church. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service. Face covering required.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.
Regina was kind, intelligent, and positive. Regardless of the subject or situation, Regina always sought the most positive outcome. Regina´s impact had a tremendous effect on me and I will truly miss her. To the Knight-Parker family - My condolences to you and I pray that God continues to keep you and comfort you during this time of bereavement.
Regina - Rest in peace
Tarla T. Toomer, Coworker
June 6, 2021
Regina was always a positive and uplifting person. She always had a smile on her face and a positive word to say about everyone. It was a joy to know her and to be a recipient of any words of wisdom that she passed along. I loved to tease her about how much she enjoyed talking about 'bugs'. I will miss that laugh. My heartfelt condolences go out to the Knight-Parker family.
Deborah Larabay
Coworker
June 4, 2021
Mrs. Regina Knight, Dr. Knight as I would call her, was an amazing person. She would always mention how little sleep she got but she always had a smile on her face and always had a few minutes to lend an ear. Her drive and passion was contagious. My condolences go out to her family, may she Rest In Peace.