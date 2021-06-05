Menu
Regina Knight-Parker
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home - Greensboro
2003 E Market St
Greensboro, NC
Regina Knight-Parker

Greensboro — Regina Knight-Parker, died Friday, May 28, 2021. Funeral services, 1 p.m., Monday, June 7 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 Eugene St. Interment, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Monday, Shiloh Baptist Church. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service. Face covering required.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
NC
Jun
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
1210 Eugene St, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home - Greensboro
Regina was kind, intelligent, and positive. Regardless of the subject or situation, Regina always sought the most positive outcome. Regina´s impact had a tremendous effect on me and I will truly miss her. To the Knight-Parker family - My condolences to you and I pray that God continues to keep you and comfort you during this time of bereavement. Regina - Rest in peace
Tarla T. Toomer, Coworker
Other
June 6, 2021
Regina was always a positive and uplifting person. She always had a smile on her face and a positive word to say about everyone. It was a joy to know her and to be a recipient of any words of wisdom that she passed along. I loved to tease her about how much she enjoyed talking about 'bugs'. I will miss that laugh. My heartfelt condolences go out to the Knight-Parker family.
Deborah Larabay
Coworker
June 4, 2021
Mrs. Regina Knight, Dr. Knight as I would call her, was an amazing person. She would always mention how little sleep she got but she always had a smile on her face and always had a few minutes to lend an ear. Her drive and passion was contagious. My condolences go out to her family, may she Rest In Peace.

Edwin A.
Edwin Alas
Coworker
June 3, 2021
