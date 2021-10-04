Martin, Reginald



January 5, 1957 - September 28, 2021



Reggie Martin departed this life on September 28, 2021.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Jackie Martin, daughter, Mia, 5 brothers, 2 sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



Preceding him in death were his parents, Royster and Dorothy Martin.



There will be a viewing from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on October 6 at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home, Greensboro NC; also at 1:00 p.m. on October 7, with the funeral at 1:30 p.m.



Perry J. Brown



909 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2021.