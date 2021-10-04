My prayers to Jackie, Mia and family. Jacqueline Smith
October 8, 2021
My condolences to the family , the Coleman family will kept you in our prayers , sorry for your loss
Reanna Coleman
October 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Hazel Crawford and family
October 7, 2021
My prayers are with Jackie, Mia, and all the family. Reggie will be greatly missed.
Yulonda Smith
October 6, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
DELANA COOPER
October 6, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to the family. I am praying for all of you. I will continue to keep you all uplifted throughout the coming days. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning. In that great getting up morning, you will see him again. Love you, Jackie and Mia.
Elvertice Dunbar (Nene)
October 5, 2021
Birchcrest HOA
October 4, 2021
My brother you will be missed. We had some great times and lots of great memories. My prayers go out to the family. May God Bless.
Mark Jabbo Harris
October 3, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.