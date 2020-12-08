Biggs, Reynolds M. "Bunny"
March 26, 1927 - December 6, 2020
Reynolds "Bunny" McBride Biggs, 93, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 11, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Overlook Cemetery. Military rites will be performed at the graveside by the Rockingham County Veteran's Honor Guard and the US Navy. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1 to 2 p.m.) in the chapel and other times at the residence. Mr. Biggs will lie in repose on Thursday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. for those that wish to come by to pay their respects. Facial coverings will be required to attend all parts of the service.
Born March 26, 1927 in Spray, NC, Bunny was the son of the late George Harvey Biggs, Sr. and Myrtle McBride Biggs. He was a US Navy veteran. Bunny was a member of Spray Baptist Church and a charter member of Kings Highway Christian Church. Having been very active in his community, he was a member of the Y's Men's Club and the Jaycees, as well as being a Mason and Shriner. He retired from Northstate Chevrolet in Greensboro.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Burgess Biggs, of the home; brother, George "Junior" H. Biggs, Jr.; special niece, Kim Biggs Hodges (Buddy); two great-nieces, Allison Stone (Matt) and Emily Bolinsky (Brett); three great-great-nieces, Caroline, Catherine and Carrington; great-great-nephew, Grady; numerous other nieces and nephews; and special caregivers, Sandra Chambers and Debbie Cunningham.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spray Baptist Church, 745 Church Street, Eden, NC 27288.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
.
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 8, 2020.