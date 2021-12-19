Benton, Richard "Dick" Wayne
Richard Wayne "Dick" Benton, 74, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Born on September 28, 1947 in Guilford County, he was the only child of the late Dr. Wayne Jefferson Benton and the late Doris Fox Benton. Dick was a graduate of Page High School. He attended Oak Ridge Military Academy and Gardner Webb University, where he met his wife, Linda Tolbert Benton. Dick retired from the City of High Point where he worked in the engineering department. In his earlier days, he was an avid outdoorsman enjoying duck hunting, fishing and attending races. Dick had a passion for trains and was a former member of the National Railway Historical Society. He enjoyed train excursions with his family. Dick played golf and tennis throughout his life and he helped coach his sons ball teams. He never missed attending his grandchildren's many events, which brought him great joy.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda Benton; two sons, Brad Benton and wife Rachel and Will Benton and wife Kerri; six grandchildren, who called him "Pops," Emma, Landon and Gracie Benton and Marlee, Leah, and Summer Benton and a newly arriving grandson, Ryder, who is due in January 2022. He is also survived by his mother in law, Lucile Tolbert of Lenoir, NC. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his father in law, William Avery Tolbert, also of Lenoir, NC.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sharon Wolters, Joyce Parker, LPN and Dr. Clint Young for their kindness and care.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home on North Elm Street.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of the givers choice.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2021.