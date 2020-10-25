Isaacson, Richard D.February 4, 1933 - October 21, 2020Richard D. Isaacson, 87, of Greensboro, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.Born February 4, 1933 and raised in Sioux City, IA. Dick is a veteran of the Korean War and married his wife Beverly Bayne on January 10, 1954 after his return. He graduated from Iowa State University as an Electrical Engineer and spent his entire career under contract with the US Navy.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverly Isaacson of the home, sister, Marilyn Sherwood of AZ, children, Michelle Willis (Perry) of Greer, SC, Michael Isaacson (Shelby) of Kernersville, NC, and Katie Pearce (Joe) of Wilmington, NC, grandchildren, Jason Huff, Erika Stokes (Travis), Joshua Pearce, Jessica Rusher (Daniel), Jordan Isaacson, Jonathan Pearce, Michaela Isaacson, Julia Pearce, Joanna Pearce, and Justin Pearce; greatgrandchildren, Lexi, Asheton, Hunter, Zaidee Grace, Taylor and Morgan as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.A visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 530p-730p at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel. Pandemic guidelines will apply. A private funeral will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 with a Celebration of Life held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Sandlot, 490 Little John Rd., Kernersville, NC 27284.