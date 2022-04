Richard Leo Fontaine



Madison — Richard Leo Fontaine, 82, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021. An 11:00 a.m. graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at True Gospel Baptist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects can do so on Sunday and Monday, January 2 and 3 from 9a.m. until 5p.m. at Ray Funeral Home.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 2, 2022.