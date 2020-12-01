Fuller, Richard
March 9, 1934 - November 27, 2020
Richard Edward Fuller (aka Dick, Lucky, Sarge), 86, of High Point, NC, passed away peacefully Friday, November 27, 2020, at Wesley Long Hospital. He was a son of the late John Edward Fuller and the late Sadie Elsie Hurst Fuller.
Dick is survived by his wife, Carol Louise Camp Fuller; his daughters, Nita Tarbush (David) of High Point and Sarah Monroe (Todd) of Browns Summit; grandchildren, Sydney Monroe of Browns Summit and Mason Monroe of Mooresville; his youngest brother Frank Fuller (Sharron) of Auburn, CA; and his cat, Rudy.
Dick and Carol moved to High Point 5 years ago to spend their sunset years near their family. Therefore, not many people in NC had the pleasure of knowing him. He had a heart of gold. He was a funny, loving, and kind man, and a devoted husband and father. Dick and Carol just celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on Nov. 11th.
Dick was born in Long Beach, CA. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was stationed in Okinawa. After returning home to CA, he met and married Carol in 1963. They moved to OK in 1966, where they lived in the Tulsa/Bixby area for 49 years.
While raising his young family in Tulsa, he went to tech school and became a draftsman. He loved football – in particular, the Oklahoma Sooners and the 49ers. He also loved joking around and making people laugh. He enjoyed playing poker with his family and taking everyone's quarters – there's a reason his nickname was "Lucky"! The laughs we had around the table will now be a cherished memory. Daddy, you will be dearly missed. "Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we'll miss you, until we meet again!"
Services for Dick will be held in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations in High Point at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 1, 2020.