Long, Richard



May 9, 1948 - June 20, 2020



Richard went to be with the Lord at 72 years old. He was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. He resided in Florida most of his life until he moved to North Carolina in 2005. He is survived by his mother Gloria Long, 5 siblings, 3 children, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He worked for Guilford County High School. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1101 of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Greensboro, NC. A celebration of life was held shortly after his passing.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 1, 2020.