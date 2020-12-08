Pace, Dr. Richard Allan
July 14, 1953 - December 6, 2020
On Sunday, December 6, 2020, Dr. Richard Allan Pace passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Richard was born on July 14, 1953 in Baltimore, MD to Herbert and Evelyn Pace. He earned multiple undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees during his lifetime. His deepest desire was to serve his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and he did so humbly through his work as a marriage & family counselor in his private practice in Greensboro, NC for over 20 years. Most recently, he was also honored to be the Marriage and Family Life counselor for the US Marines at Camp Lejeune, NC. In his free time, Richard loved camping in his RV at the beach, watching old movies and spending time with his family and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Evelyn Pace. He was a loving and devoted Christian, husband, father and grandfather. Richard is survived by his wife of 36 years, Valerie Townsend Pace; daughters Amber Riddle (Galen), of Dallas, TX; Lindsay Yoxheimer (Ryan), of Pittsboro, NC; son Didgit Tuttle (Danielle), of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Rylie, Quinn, Lanie, Evelyn, William, Dwayne and Hunter; brothers Herbert Pace, Jr. (Cherie) and Craig Pace (Lori) and sister Betsy Cox (Kevin) and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews. He was a member of Mercy Hill Church in Greensboro, NC.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Bel Air, MD at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Todd Haley. An additional memorial service will be held at a later date in Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the National Kidney Foundation
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 8, 2020.