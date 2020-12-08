Menu
Dr. Richard Allan Pace
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
Pace, Dr. Richard Allan

July 14, 1953 - December 6, 2020

On Sunday, December 6, 2020, Dr. Richard Allan Pace passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Richard was born on July 14, 1953 in Baltimore, MD to Herbert and Evelyn Pace. He earned multiple undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees during his lifetime. His deepest desire was to serve his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and he did so humbly through his work as a marriage & family counselor in his private practice in Greensboro, NC for over 20 years. Most recently, he was also honored to be the Marriage and Family Life counselor for the US Marines at Camp Lejeune, NC. In his free time, Richard loved camping in his RV at the beach, watching old movies and spending time with his family and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Evelyn Pace. He was a loving and devoted Christian, husband, father and grandfather. Richard is survived by his wife of 36 years, Valerie Townsend Pace; daughters Amber Riddle (Galen), of Dallas, TX; Lindsay Yoxheimer (Ryan), of Pittsboro, NC; son Didgit Tuttle (Danielle), of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Rylie, Quinn, Lanie, Evelyn, William, Dwayne and Hunter; brothers Herbert Pace, Jr. (Cherie) and Craig Pace (Lori) and sister Betsy Cox (Kevin) and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews. He was a member of Mercy Hill Church in Greensboro, NC.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Bel Air, MD at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Todd Haley. An additional memorial service will be held at a later date in Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the National Kidney Foundation.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Bel Air
MD
A man of courage, empathy, encouragement and demanded very little attention to himself. He helped our family in so many ways. God gave him wisdom and compassion to help so many people. Rick, It´s not goodbye, it´s see you soon. Enjoy your rewards.
Diane Brown
February 28, 2021
I am so very sorry to learn of his passing. Such a kind man who was passionate about helping others. My sincerest condolences.
Ruth Forrest
Friend
December 26, 2020
We are both so sorry for you loss but we know he is in heaven celebrating. He saved our marriage more than once. He was such a special man and will be missed by all whose life he touched.
Marilyn and RJ Allen
December 10, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of dear Rick. He was a wonderful friend to our family. Such a lover of the Lord, and an inspiration to all who knew him! He will be dearly missed. Praying for comfort to Val and kids!
Brenda and Joel Clayton
December 8, 2020
Beautifully written. He will be missed.
Galen
December 8, 2020
