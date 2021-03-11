Greensboro — Richard Henry Pinnix, died Sunday, March 7, 2021. Funeral services will be held privately. A public viewing will be Friday afternoon, March 12 at Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street, Reidsville.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 11, 2021.
So sorry for the loss of Richard. Even though I didn't see him often he will certainly be missed, especially during the month of April as we would often celebrate our birthday together. Praying God's comfort and blessings on the family. We Love You! Stella & Alan
Rev. Alan and Stella H. Graham
March 12, 2021
Dearest Wanda and Family sending love and prayers. May
God keep you close to Him as you go through this trying time.