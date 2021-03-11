Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Henry Pinnix
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
115 HOLDERBY ST
Reidsville, NC
Richard Henry Pinnix

Greensboro — Richard Henry Pinnix, died Sunday, March 7, 2021. Funeral services will be held privately. A public viewing will be Friday afternoon, March 12 at Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street, Reidsville.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Viewing
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
115 HOLDERBY ST, Reidsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Johnson & Sons Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for the loss of Richard. Even though I didn't see him often he will certainly be missed, especially during the month of April as we would often celebrate our birthday together. Praying God's comfort and blessings on the family. We Love You! Stella & Alan
Rev. Alan and Stella H. Graham
March 12, 2021
Dearest Wanda and Family sending love and prayers. May God keep you close to Him as you go through this trying time.
UnclePercy and aunt Hildred Corbin
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results