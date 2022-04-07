Menu
Richard Curtis Saunders
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
Send Flowers
Saunders, Richard Curtis

September 12, 1928 - March 29, 2022

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our Dad, Dick Saunders, on March 29, 2022.

He was born September 12, 1928 in Greensboro, NC. He was the son of the late Howard Calvin and Odessa Smith Saunders. His sisters, Barbara S. Moore and Geraldine S. Sells, predeceased him.

His early childhood was spent in Saxapahaw, NC, where his grandpaw taught him to swim in the Haw River. At eighteen, he joined the United States Navy and served on the USS Allagash (A097). He was proud to be a veteran.

After a successful thirty-year career in the Data Processing Department with Cone Mills Corporation, he retired in 1985. During retirement, he enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening and going to the beach with family.

He is survived by our mother, Elaine Saunders, daughters Sundie Saunders, Faith Shields (Glenn), and son, Rick (Kathy); grandchildren, Melissa Saunders and Alan Saunders (Sally); and great-grandchildren, Britni, Reece, Jacob, Brooklan and Molly; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service.

Our family will receive friends and family after the service.

We would like to thank Trellis Supportive Care for the comfort and care they gave to Dad and his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

George Brothers Funeral Service

803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC
