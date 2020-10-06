Starbuck, Richard Watkins
May 2, 1947 - October 4, 2020
Richard Watkins Starbuck was born May 2, 1947, in Winston-Salem, NC, the youngest son of William and Eleanor Watkins Starbuck. He passed into the more immediate presence of the Savior, on October 4, 2020, of complications from abdominal surgery.
Richard is survived by his wife, Susan Cox Starbuck; his daughter, Victoria Rose Starbuck; and his four siblings: Nancy Starbuck, Henry Starbuck, Will Starbuck, Kitty Rominger and her husband, Mike, two nieces and one nephew.
Richard graduated from Williams College in Williamstown, MA, in 1969. After graduation he worked for the Winston-Salem Sentinel's "Funtime." He continued his newspaper career when the two local papers combined to form the Winston-Salem Journal-Sentinel.
In 1986 Richard followed his love for his Savior and his church community when he began working at the Moravian Archives Southern Province. For Richard, working at the Archives was more than just a job; it was his calling.
In 2009 Richard and then Archivist Daniel Crews began working on a multi-volume series, The Records of the Moravians Among the Cherokees, which recently received the Cherokee Nation's 2020 Samuel Worcester Award for its contributions to the furtherance of Cherokee history and culture.
Richard became archivist of the Moravian Church Southern Province for approximately two years before he retired. It was at that time that Richard's health began to decline. Even so, Richard continued to work on the "Records Cherokee," on behalf of the Cherokee Nation, until his death.
Richard was a lifelong member of Home Moravian Church. He dedicated his time, money, and health to share the unique history of the Moravian Church.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Salem God's Acre at 2 p.m. The service will also be live-streamed on Home Moravian Church's website.
The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to Dr. Joshua Rickie and his staff, as well as the nursing staff of the Special Care Unit at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.