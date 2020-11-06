Fogleman, Richard Wyatt



October 12, 1939 - November 4, 2020



Richard Wyatt Fogleman, 81, of Jamestown, NC, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Richard was born in Charlotte, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas W. Fogleman and Mary Wilson Fogleman, and by his brother, Donald W. Fogleman, and his sister, Caroline Fogleman Daniels.



A graduate of East Mecklenburg High School, Richard received his undergraduate degree in business education from Appalachian State University. He also graduated from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro with a master's degree in education administration and received an advanced certification in school social work. For most of his career, he was a social worker for the Greensboro/Guilford County school system, in which capacity he did everything from finding a kid a warm winter coat to teaching his students to cultivate a garden and then dressing as Santa to enliven their Christmas parties.



At various times in his life, Richard enjoyed hunting in the mountains of western North Carolina with his friend Franklin Faw, and he loved camping with his wife and children in their little Chinook mini motor home. Later, he fished the waterways around Emerald Isle with his mother and father-in-law, and he struggled with the love/hate relationships that he had with various boats. His friends generally referred to him as a "character."



Richard is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Carol Lankford Fogleman; his son, Michael W. Fogleman and wife Stacy of Jamestown; his daughter, Laurie Fogleman Wood and her husband Patrick of Raleigh. He was especially proud of his four grandchildren: Jenny and Wyatt Fogleman and Ethan and Sam Wood.



A private, outdoor service will be held at the Jamestown United Methodist Church.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 6, 2020.