RL Swing
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC
RL Swing

Greensboro — RL Swing, 91, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28 at Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel, 300 W. Wendover Avenue.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
6 Entries
Hello Mrs. Swing, I hope you remember me from Walgreen's photo lab. I just heard this news and I want send prayers to you and the family. Here is my number 336 988 5362......if you want talk, you guys were and still is my family away from home.
Adrain keith Williams
February 16, 2022
His smile will always be with me. He was a really great guy.
Lowell Rauch, Carolina Camera
December 29, 2021
Jeanette, I´m so sorry to hear of RL´s passing. He was always such a sweet man and will be missed. Prayers for you and your family.
Carla Hairr Chambers
Friend
December 27, 2021
Jeanette, on behalf of my late husband, Bill Ellis and his sister, Erma Davis, and his brother, Tommy Ellis and his wife, Nancy, we all send our condolences to you and your family. God bless you all.
Rachel Reavis Ellis
December 27, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr Swing. As a little girl I would hear my parents often talk about Lessie and Gurney. They grew up together. As a little girl I remember visiting with RL and family. My Dad, Fletcher Purcell and his brother Walter was also brick masons. RL also took my wedding pictures in 1973. May God comfort all during this time.
Elaine Purcell Barham
Other
December 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy in the passing of a truly remarkable man.
Betty Jo Zimmerman
December 26, 2021
