My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr Swing. As a little girl I would hear my parents often talk about Lessie and Gurney. They grew up together. As a little girl I remember visiting with RL and family. My Dad, Fletcher Purcell and his brother Walter was also brick masons. RL also took my wedding pictures in 1973. May God comfort all during this time.

Elaine Purcell Barham Other December 26, 2021