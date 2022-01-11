Burns, Robert "Randy" Randolph
October 2, 1938 - January 6, 2022
Robert Randolph "Randy" Burns passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Cone Hospital. Randy was born at home on October 2, 1938, to the late Esmer and Ruth Burns of Belmont, NC. He graduated from Belmont High School and went on to receive a B.S. degree in business from Appalachian State University in 1962. Randy served on the USS Coral Sea and retired as a Navy commander from the U.S. Navy Reserves. When his active duty ended, he moved to Atlanta to work for IBM for a short period of time. After leaving Atlanta, he moved to Greensboro, where he opened his first sandwich shop. One of Randy's loves was raising cattle on his farm. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America and was a member of the N.C. Cattlemen's Association.
Randy is survived by his wife Sandra of 59 years (anniversary January 4th), their sons Allen (Beth) and Kevin (Tina); grandsons Wesley Burns of San Diego, Justin Burns of Charlotte, and Harrison Burns of Raleigh; sister Doris (Richard) Cross of New Haven, CT, and brother David (Marsha) Burns of Greensboro. Randy was predeceased by his parents and his brother Ray Burns of Charlotte.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel on Friendly Avenue. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at New Garden Friends Cemetery in Greensboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Fort Bragg Fisher House, 3120 Loop Street, Fort Bragg, NC 28307. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 11, 2022.