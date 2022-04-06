Robert Lee Cantrell
Burlington — Robert Lee Cantrell, 77, of Burlington, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at AuthoraCare Hospice Home. A native of Reidsville, NC, he was the son of Wilford Owen Cantrell and Margaret Jasmine Kelly Cantrell, both deceased.
Robert, known and loved by many in the community as Santa, was a member of Kinnett Memorial Baptist Church. During his working career, he proudly served in the U. S. Coast Guard. He later was a top selling Avon representative for many years. He then retired from the U. S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier. He treasured the many friendships he made along the way, caring about each of his customers. He will forever miss the dear ladies at GrillWorx that love him and took such good care of him.
He is survived by two daughters, Angela Foster and Karen Tyre, both of Burlington; sisters, Jackie Cantrell, of Eden, Susan Cantrell, of Reno, NV; brothers, James "Jim" Cantrell, of S. Boston, VA, Keith Cantrell, of Hiddenite, NC, David Cantrell, of Etters, PA and Christopher Cantrell of Marshall, NC. In addition, he is survived by 6 loving grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, along with his dear friend and former son-in-law, George Tyre. He was preceded in death by a brother, Will Cantrell and a sister, Mary Cantrell.
A funeral service for Robert will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Rich and Thompson Chapel in Graham. Rev. Don Pegg will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., immediately prior to the service.
The family asks that any memorial contributions made in Robert's memory be made to any organization that benefits veterans.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 6, 2022.