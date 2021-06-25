Menu
Robert Larry Coble Sr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
Coble, Sr., Robert Larry

August 18, 1941 - June 20, 2021

Robert Larry Coble, Sr., 79, of Clearwater, FL and previously of Greensboro, NC, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was born in Burlington, NC to the late Yank and Margaret Coble. He is survived by son, Robert L. Coble, Jr. of Clearwater, FL; daughter, Alison Pavilionis of Tarpon Springs, FL; son-in-law, Craig Pavilionis of Tarpon Springs, FL; brother, Jim Coble of Greensboro, NC and brother, Yank Coble, J.r of Jacksonville, FL.

He retired in 2004 from a successful career as chief financial officer with the Smith Richardson Foundation.

The family will hold a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 25, 2021.
