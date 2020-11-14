Wray, Robert Eugene



Robert Eugene Wray passed away Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:42 a.m. at home under the care of Hospice of Piedmont. He was 57 years old.



He is survived by his wife of 27 years Deborah Wray, stepson Al Dunevant, granddaughters Avery Nichole Dunevant, Riley Shay Dunevant, one brother, sister, niece, grand-niece and other family members, in-laws Jim and Jean Rawls.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont (336-889-8446).



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 14, 2020.