Ford, Robert O.
September 1, 1924 - February 27, 2021
Robert O. Ford passed in peace at Beacon Place Hospice on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the age of 96. Entombment will be held at Westminster Gardens Mausoleum on Thursday, March 4th at 11.
Mr. Ford was born in Bibb County, Georgia to the late Robert Oscar and Mamie Lee Ford and lived there most of his life.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII and fought in the central Pacific. After the war, he attended Mercer University and pursued a career as a civilian government employee at Robins Air Force Base, retiring after 39 yrs. of service as deputy director of engineering and services for the Air Force Reserve. He was a member of Irving Park United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline Harp Ford; his brother, Raymond Ford, and his sister Mildred Wise.
He is survived by his son Leslie and his wife Cindy Ford; his sister, June Driggars, his brother Fred Ford, numerous nieces and nephews.
