Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert O. Ford
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Ford, Robert O.

September 1, 1924 - February 27, 2021

Robert O. Ford passed in peace at Beacon Place Hospice on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the age of 96. Entombment will be held at Westminster Gardens Mausoleum on Thursday, March 4th at 11.

Mr. Ford was born in Bibb County, Georgia to the late Robert Oscar and Mamie Lee Ford and lived there most of his life.

After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII and fought in the central Pacific. After the war, he attended Mercer University and pursued a career as a civilian government employee at Robins Air Force Base, retiring after 39 yrs. of service as deputy director of engineering and services for the Air Force Reserve. He was a member of Irving Park United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline Harp Ford; his brother, Raymond Ford, and his sister Mildred Wise.

He is survived by his son Leslie and his wife Cindy Ford; his sister, June Driggars, his brother Fred Ford, numerous nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnelm.com.

Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Ford family.

Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Chapel

515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
A kind, caring gentleman, much loved by the people at Irving Park United Methodist Church.
Mary Jane Lahman
March 10, 2021
Leslie, I am so sorry to read of your father passing. I remember your parents coming by to pick you up from my house after work driving his VW beetle. Hope you are well. John Baker
John Baker
Friend
March 6, 2021
We loved Bob , he was always so kind to our boys when they were little. They would love to run next door to see him and Jackie and sit on his steps to talk . May God give you His Peace knowing he is alive in heaven enjoying the friends that went before. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Toni and Roger Murphey
Friend
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results