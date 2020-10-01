Ogburn, Jr., Robert "Oggie" Glenn
November 8, 1941 - September 28, 2020
Robert Glenn Ogburn, Jr., 78, of Stoneville, NC, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Shem Creek Health Center in Mount Pleasant, SC, with family by his side.
The funeral service will be held on the grounds of First Baptist Church in Eden, on Saturday, October 10 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Craig Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
He was born in Leaksville, NC, on November 8, 1941, to Robert Glenn Ogburn, Sr., and Elizabeth Barker Ogburn. He attended John Motley Morehead High School where he was a multi-sport athlete and a member of the 1958 Morehead State Championship Football Team. He was named High School Athlete of the Year and Most Outstanding Quarterback in North Carolina by Greensboro Daily News. He was a selection to the North Carolina All State Football Team, East/West All Star Team, and the Shrine Bowl. He attended the University of North Carolina from 1960-1965 as a scholarship athlete. At UNC, he was treasurer of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was a member of the 1963 Gator Bowl Championship Team and was voted by his fellow teammates as "The Toughest Tar Heel."
After graduating from UNC, he was employed by both Madison Throwing Company and Burlington Industries as a plant manager for many years and retired as vice president of Commonwealth Yarns. Mr. Ogburn was a board member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Bob Wilkes Scholarship Committee. He was a lifelong supporter of the Boys Club of Eden and was selected to be a member of the Eden YMCA Hall of Fame. His passion for sports included participation with the Tri-City Triplets and devotion to the game of golf. Mr. Ogburn was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Eden. He had a great love for the people of Rockingham County and was dedicated to adult literacy programs as well as the Arts Council.
He is survived by his son, Robert Glenn Ogburn, III, and wife, Jennifer, and their two children, Caroline Elizabeth Ogburn and Tyler Elaine Ogburn of Mount Pleasant, SC; sister, Peyton Ogburn Cherry and husband, James, of Eden; brother, Thomas Lanier Ogburn and wife, Carol, also of Eden; niece, Lanie Flake Little and husband, Kent; three nephews, Kevin Kerr Ogburn and wife, Kristen; James Ashley Cherry, and Brittain King Cherry and wife, Lauren.
The family suggests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood Street, Eden, NC 27288, or to the Boys & Girls Club of Eden, 1026 Harris Street, Eden, NC 27288.
