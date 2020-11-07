Wadsworth, Robert Glenn (RG)
RG Wadsworth, age 77, of Carthage, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.
RG was the seventh generation of Wadsworths in Moore County. Farming and agriculture was a lifelong enjoyment of RG's. He was very active in political and community affairs. He was selected Moore County Outstanding Farmer of the Year, Family Farmer of the Year, and Conservation Farmer of the Year. He was elected and appointed to several USDA, agricultural and political committees. RG served on the board of the Tobacco Warehouse co-op in Carthage, Moore County Farm Bureau as well as Central Electric co-op. RG worked for the USDA; he was a crop adjuster and insurance agent for Federal Crop Insurance. RG loved the history of this community and telling stories of the "old days." RG was most proud of his family and all of their accomplishments. RG was a faithful member of Union Presbyterian Church in Carthage where he served as a deacon.
RG was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Annie Wadsworth, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
RG is survived by his nephew Bradley Wadsworth and wife Austin of Carthage, sister Mitzi McKenzie and husband Art of West End, Brother Phil Wadsworth of Pleasant Garden and sister Shirley Allen of Carthage. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fry & Prickett Funeral Home in Carthage. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Union Presbyterian Church with Rev. Shane Owens officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church: P.O. Box 898, Carthage, NC 28327.
.
