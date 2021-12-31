Menu
Guyette, Robert Michael

February 11, 1958 - December 24, 2021

Whitsett – Robert "Bob" Michael Guyette, 63, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Born in Riverhead, Long Island, and raised in Rochester, New York, he was the son of the late Robert Nelson and Delores Gardner Guyette.

Bob worked as a stationary engineer for Dupont in Rochester, and for UNC-Chapel Hill after moving to North Carolina. He was of the Catholic faith. Bob enjoyed bowling and golfing (and everyone that golfed with him knew the round would include recovering other people's lost balls), but he was most proud of being an exceptionally loving father and grandfather.

Survivors include his children, Michelle Guyette Hersh and her husband, Justin, and Robert "Rob" Charles Guyette and his wife, Linsey; grandchildren, Aidynn and Kallie Hersh and Audrey Guyette; as well as a brother, James Guyette. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Delores Guyette, and beloved older sister, Faith Smith.

A Mass to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Greensboro.

You may sign the register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.

Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory

2205 S. Church St. Burlington, NC 27215
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc..
My condolences to the guyette family.
Timothy S Clifford
Friend
December 30, 2021
