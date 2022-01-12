Heimberg, Robert Nathaniel
February 18, 1935 - January 9, 2022
Robert Nathaniel Heimberg, 86, of Annapolis, MD, died peacefully January 9, 2022. Robert was born February 18, 1935 in Bronx, NY, the son of Louise and Joseph Heimberg. Robert lived the majority of his life in New York State, only moving away from his beloved home as aging made it a necessity.
Robert worked in the jewelry industry for most of his life, maintaining customer relationships up until his death. Robert also pivoted into the world of social work as he found a second career later in life.
Robert was an avid tennis player and spent countless hours on the tennis courts of Manhasset and Somers, NY. Robert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He loved people, cherished family, music, dancing, gardening, and dogs.
Robert was a true New Yorker who always felt at home in New York City. He especially enjoyed Broadway shows and the Metropolitan Opera. He found pleasure in creating lyrical prose and shared his wordsmithing with many friends throughout his life. Robert was also an excellent navigator of the streets of New York City, always knowing alternate routes many years prior to the invention of GPS.
Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marion, his sisters, Charlotte Grossman and Mae Schild, and sister-in-law, Ruth Kanter. Surviving are his daughters, Jessica Switzman (Alan) of Annapolis, MD and Louise Van Schaack (Peter) of Washington, DC; sister-in-law, Anne Trister of Newtown, CT; grandchildren, Marisa, Ben, and Charlotte, and nieces and nephews.
The family requests with gratitude that memorials in Robert's name be directed to: BroadwayBridges.org
or Temple Emanuel of Greensboro, NC, TEgreensboro.org
.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery.
Advantage Funeral Services of Greensboro is assisting the family during this time.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 12, 2022.