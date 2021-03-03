Henry, Sr., Robert L.



August 28, 1939 - February 21, 2021



Mr. Robert L. Henry, Sr. age 81, was born in Wilmington, NC on August 28, 1939. Mr. Henry entered peacefully into the kingdom of heaven on Sunday afternoon, February 21, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Lottie, of over 60 years of marriage, his son Robert L. Henry, Jr., daughter Dr. Pamela Henry Misher (Dr. Samuel W. Misher); grandchildren, Kerrington Misher (Marquis Miller) and Kennedy Misher; one great-granddaughter, Nyla Miller.



Mr. Henry began his forty-eight year banking career in the mailroom with North Carolina National Bank, the predecessor of Bank of America. In New Hanover County's Bank of America, he was the first African-American male to become a bank teller, which led to a successful career of managing the Main Office Banking Center and becoming a senior banking executive. He received several degrees in banking.



Mr. Henry was a trailblazer and pioneer in opening doors for other minorities throughout the city of Wilmington, NC. Additionally, he served on the board of directors of the Kiwanis Club, Good Neighbor Council, Wilmington Jaycees, Cape Fear Community College, March of Dimes, New Hanover County Health Department, the Cape Fear Area United Way Allocations Committee, and the Salvation Army. He was also a lifetime member of the NAACP. He was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church.



A private graveside service will be held March 6, 2021, at Lakeview Memorial Park, Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Mr. Robert Henry, Sr. to the Hospice AuthoraCare.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 3, 2021.