Mr. Robert L. Henry, Sr. age 81, was born in Wilmington, NC on August 28, 1939. Mr. Henry entered peacefully into the kingdom of heaven on Sunday afternoon, February 21, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Lottie, of over 60 years of marriage, his son Robert L. Henry, Jr., daughter Dr. Pamela Henry Misher (Dr. Samuel W. Misher); grandchildren, Kerrington Misher (Marquis Miller) and Kennedy Misher; one great-granddaughter, Nyla Miller.
Mr. Henry began his forty-eight year banking career in the mailroom with North Carolina National Bank, the predecessor of Bank of America. In New Hanover County's Bank of America, he was the first African-American male to become a bank teller, which led to a successful career of managing the Main Office Banking Center and becoming a senior banking executive. He received several degrees in banking.
Mr. Henry was a trailblazer and pioneer in opening doors for other minorities throughout the city of Wilmington, NC. Additionally, he served on the board of directors of the Kiwanis Club, Good Neighbor Council, Wilmington Jaycees, Cape Fear Community College, March of Dimes, New Hanover County Health Department, the Cape Fear Area United Way Allocations Committee, and the Salvation Army. He was also a lifetime member of the NAACP. He was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church.
A private graveside service will be held March 6, 2021, at Lakeview Memorial Park, Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Mr. Robert Henry, Sr. to the Hospice AuthoraCare.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 3, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Triad Cremation Society, Inc..
9 Entries
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Robert L. Henry Sr. Praying that God will continue to bless hold,and shelter you in his grace with his love forever.
Sandra Troy McIntyre
March 10, 2021
I like to send my condolences to the family. I will miss him as you do. He always had an encouraging word to give, and extend a helping hand to those in need. He will be greatly and truly missed. May God continue to bless and be with the family.
Sandra Troy McIntyre
March 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Robert Henry. My father, Slim Wallace, was a long-time customer and friend of Mr. Henry in Wilmington. Dad had the highest respect for Mr. Henry, and always spoke of his great personality and character. I met him at the bank with my father and it was very evident that he was a "people person" which made him a success in business and life.
David M Wallace
Acquaintance
March 6, 2021
My Prayers go out to the family of Mr.. Robert Henry.
May God's pease be with you.
Dottie Alston
March 5, 2021
Pam and Rob Jr., Our condolences to you both. I have some wonderful memories of your dad. My favorite banker at Bank of America on Pinecroft Rd. He always greeted me with a smile and he always took the time to ask me about Volvo and Randy driving the truck. I enjoyed all our conversations and loved him dearly. Mr. & Mrs. Henry did everything together! They were the cutest couple to me! I will continue to pray for mom and I know you will take good care of her. Mr. Henry will be missed but never forgotten!! Love you both!!
Sonja and Randy Walker
March 4, 2021
Lottie, I was sadden to see that Robert had passed away. I thought the world of you both. You both had crossed my mind in the last several weeks. I will be praying for you all at this sad time, but he has gone to a better place, walking the streets of gold and fellowshipping with his love ones that have gone before. I pray you will find peace and comfort knowing others are praying for you. God bless! Please call me sometime 910-612-0057
Peggy Phillips Singleton
March 4, 2021
Our sincere prayers and sympathy are with you and your family. May
God comfort you at this time.
Rev. Christopher & Mrs. Kathy Davis
March 3, 2021
Our sincere condolences for your loss. May the Peace of God be with you.
Cirt & Kathy Gill
March 3, 2021
My sincere condolences to Lottie and the rest of Robert's family. Robert and I worked together at the bank and actually retired the same day in 1999.