Smoot, Jr., Robert "Bobby" Jaconia



February 9, 1950 - November 20, 2020



Robert "Bobby" Jaconia Smoot, Jr., was born to the late Robert and Elizabeth Smoot on February 9, 1950 in Mount Olive, NC. At an early age, he was baptized at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Greensboro, NC.



Bobby graduated from James B. Dudley Senior High School with the class of 1970. His fondness of working on cars led him to various jobs working as a mechanic and as a long-distance truck driver. His favorite pastime was auto racing at Piedmont Dragway.



Those loved ones he leaves to cherish his memory include daughters: Rebecca "Becky" Baldwin Jones, Dana Smoot Harding (Mahmoud), Cathryn "Bam" Pemberton (Leon), and Tiffany Shuler; and one son, Brandon Shuler (Brittany); 10 grandchildren; Joshua Baldwin, Rasheed Harding, Nadia Harding (Aqil), Amir Harding, Ja'Mari Pemberton, Devonte King, Jahleel Levette, Jalen Williams, Bailey Bowden, and Bella Bowden; and one great-granddaughter, Laila King; one sister Marneese Thompson and one brother Charles Smoot, Sr.



He spent the latter 34 years of his life with Joyce Summers, children Tequila Summers and Remus "Romie" Summers, and Romie's daughter, Abriella Summers. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.



A public viewing will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00pm at Hargett Funeral Service.



Hargett Funeral Service, Inc.



905 East Market Street



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 28, 2020.