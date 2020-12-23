Jones, Jr., Robert David "R.D."
May 9, 1928 - December 20, 2020
GREENSBORO - Robert David "R.D." Jones, Jr. 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Hospice of Greensboro. Born to the late Robert and Fannie Jones on May 9, 1928, R.D. was raised in the Revolution Mill area. He served in the U.S. Army ranked as corporal. He was a retired Teamster having spent his career as a long-distance trucker, at retirement "couldn't wait to get off the road"; he purchased a motor home and spent 25 years traveling the country with his wife. Boots. An avid fisherman, he also spent lots of time at his second home in Swansboro, N.C.
R.D. was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Boots P. Jones, a son Wesley R. Jones and a brother Max R. Jones. He is survived by sons, R. Wayne Jones (Darlene) of Gibsonville and James D. Jones (Denise) of Greensboro; grandchildren Pacer Jones, Jordan Jones, Stephanie Jones, Tracy Brinson; step-grandchildren Travis, Way and Tracey Hunt; several great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
There will be a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery for the family with Rev. Joe Chandler officiating.
Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2020.