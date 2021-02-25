Jones, Robert O'Brien
March 26, 1942 - February 22, 2021
Mr. Robert O'Brien Jones, 78, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at his home in Summerfield.
The family will hold a private graveside service with military honors.
Robert was born in Forsyth County on March 26, 1942, the son of the late Samuel O'Brien Jones and Gwendolyn Hyatt Jones. He attended UNC-Chapel Hill where he met the love of his life, Dixie James. Following their marriage, Robert joined the Air Force, later retiring as a lieutenant colonel. The family settled in Maryland and Robert continued his distinguished service to our country in civil service. Upon retirement, he and Dixie retired to Summerfield, NC. It was only 3 short weeks ago that Dixie passed away.
Robert was the epitome of a loving grandfather and cherished time spent with family, especially his grandsons. He also served as church treasurer at Liberty Wesleyan Church for many years.
Surviving are his son, Brien Jones and his wife, Thanh, of Frederick, Maryland and their sons Colin Jones and Darren Jones; and a sister Shirley White of Asheville.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 25, 2021.