Kesler, Jr., Robert C. "Bob"
April 8, 1933 - April 4, 2022
Mr. Robert C. "Bob" Kesler Jr, 88, died Monday, April 4, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
A private family service will be held at a future date.
Mr. Kesler was born on April 8, 1933, in Alexandria, La., to the late Dr. Robert C. and Elizabeth Kesler. He was a graduate of Greensboro (now Grimsley) High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a natural born salesman who had some of his best memories working with Piedmont Optical in Greensboro. He enjoyed following UNC athletics and the Atlanta Braves, but he loved it best being in the stands cheering on his sons and grandchildren when they played sports.
Survivors include his sons, Bobby Kesler of Greensboro; Mike Kesler and wife Amy of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Ken Kesler and wife Leigh of Statesville; Brad Kesler and wife Wendy of Reidsville; Keith Kesler and wife Amanda of Greensboro; brothers James Kesler of Greensboro; William Kesler of Goldsboro; grandchildren Matt Kesler, Emily Kesler, Kimberly Franklin, Truman Kesler, Aidan Kesler, Walker Kesler; great-granddaughters Isla Kesler and Sarah Elaine Franklin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Elaine Kesler; granddaughter Kristen Rankin; brothers John Kesler and Jeff Kesler; and stepmother Ruth Kesler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter. You did it for Betty White. Please consider doing the same for Bob.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 10, 2022.