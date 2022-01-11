Lysiak, Robert John
Robert (Bob, GrandBob) John Lysiak PE, born in Buffalo, NY on October 8, 1926, cheated death numerous times. He survived rheumatic fever while serving in the Navy, endured 40 years of Buffalo winters, contracted Rocky Mountain spotted fever while golfing, pushed the envelope with open-heart/valve replacement surgery and sepsis, and had a 13-pound tumor removed when he was 89. Bob/Dad died peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 7, 2022.
Bob was an editor and artist for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's newspaper and a cheerleader (cherry and white, fight, fight, fight!), graduating with a mechanical engineering degree and then earned his professional engineer license. He became a partner at Lyman and Associates while living in Buffalo. After moving to Greensboro (40 winters was enough!), he worked for Lowenstein Atkinson and Wilson, retiring from Wilson and Lysiak at 92. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, past president of ASHRAE, Frank Sinatra's biggest fan, expert martini maker, proud member of Bills Mafia, and earned the nicknames Cabana Bob and Kitchen Quality Control Engineer. To relax, Bob painted oil on canvas and enjoyed family and friends at the Surf City beach house he designed and built in the 70s.
Preceded in death by his sister Florence Gibbs and brother Henry Lysiak, Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Todd, his son, Todd (Gail), daughters: Stephanie (Mark) Sumner, Andrea (Scott) Furr, and Sidonie (David Childers), grandchildren: Todd John Lysiak, Jr., Keeley, Robert, James Riley, and Courtney, great-grandchildren: Charley and Roxy and 6 granddogs.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022. He will be interred at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Pius X or your favorite charity
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 11, 2022.