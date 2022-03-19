Donna, I´ve never met you but as kids, Sharon, Bob, Jeff and I were neighbors growing up together as kids. So sorry for your loss Sharon and the rest of the family. I´m so sorry to hear of Bob´s passing. It´s been a long time since we were all living on Long Hill Rd , but I have many fond memories of all of us kids growing up together. So sorry for your loss. Tim Gannon

Tim Gannon Friend March 20, 2022