Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert "Bob" McCaw Jr.
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
McCaw, Jr., Robert "Bob"

Robert "Bob" John McCaw, Jr., 71, a resident of Greensboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 after a period of declining health. He was born August 25, 1950 in Pawtucket, RI, the son of the late Robert John McCaw, Sr. and Ruth Johnson McCaw.

Bob is survived by his wife, Donna Tartaglia McCaw; his daughter, Jackie McCaw (Tony) of Holly Springs, NC; his son, Rob McCaw (Julia) of Media, PA; two grandsons, Samuel and Lincoln McCaw; his sister, Sharon Correll (Dick) of The Villages, FL and his brother, Jeff McCaw (Deb) of Gaithersburg, MD and many nieces and nephews.

While Bob was born in Rhode Island, he spent his earlier years in Wallingford, CT. He and his wife have two children and eventually moved to Greensboro, NC to raise their family. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed playing golf as a member of Forest Oaks Country Club, spending time with his family and friends and the family's annual beach vacation. Bob worked for various international chemical companies as a sales manager.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Deacon Jack Yarborough. A private interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's memory to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 and the American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052.

Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Mar
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel Sedgefield Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Dear Donna and Family: So very sorry for your loss, I worked at American Cyanamid (Cytec) when Bob`s Dad was the Plant Manager. May Robert J. McCaw`s soul rest in God`s eternal peace! Sincerely, John A. Young Cromwell, Ct
john young
March 21, 2022
Donna, I´ve never met you but as kids, Sharon, Bob, Jeff and I were neighbors growing up together as kids. So sorry for your loss Sharon and the rest of the family. I´m so sorry to hear of Bob´s passing. It´s been a long time since we were all living on Long Hill Rd , but I have many fond memories of all of us kids growing up together. So sorry for your loss. Tim Gannon
Tim Gannon
Friend
March 20, 2022
We were shocked and saddened to read of Bob's death, as we recall lots of good moments on Long Hill Road, with the wonderful McCaw family up the street. The McCaw's were always kind and generous to the Gannons, and we feel for the family: his immediate family and Sharon and Jeff, and others who knew him well.
Michael Gannon
Other
March 20, 2022
Donna, Jackie, and Rob- I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Bob. Please know you all are being prayed for all the days ahead.
Allison Tilley
Friend
March 20, 2022
Donna & Family - We are so very sorry for your loss / Bob was a wonderful man & will be missed. Rhino & Donna
Donna Condon
Friend
March 20, 2022
Totally devastated to learn of Bob's passing. True friend and business associate, with more fun stories and times than I'll ever be able to recount. Rest In Peace
Dorsey Brown
Friend
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results