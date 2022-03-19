McCaw, Jr., Robert "Bob"
Robert "Bob" John McCaw, Jr., 71, a resident of Greensboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 after a period of declining health. He was born August 25, 1950 in Pawtucket, RI, the son of the late Robert John McCaw, Sr. and Ruth Johnson McCaw.
Bob is survived by his wife, Donna Tartaglia McCaw; his daughter, Jackie McCaw (Tony) of Holly Springs, NC; his son, Rob McCaw (Julia) of Media, PA; two grandsons, Samuel and Lincoln McCaw; his sister, Sharon Correll (Dick) of The Villages, FL and his brother, Jeff McCaw (Deb) of Gaithersburg, MD and many nieces and nephews.
While Bob was born in Rhode Island, he spent his earlier years in Wallingford, CT. He and his wife have two children and eventually moved to Greensboro, NC to raise their family. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed playing golf as a member of Forest Oaks Country Club, spending time with his family and friends and the family's annual beach vacation. Bob worked for various international chemical companies as a sales manager.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Deacon Jack Yarborough. A private interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's memory to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 and the American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 19, 2022.