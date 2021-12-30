Robert Anthony Morris, Sr., age 84, passed away December 28, 2021 at his home in Randleman.
Robert served in the US Navy and was a maintenance engineer. He was adventurous person who loved to hunt, fish, camp, ride his four-wheeler and go canoeing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth Morris and his brother, Charles Morris.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jacquelin Jessup Morris; son, Robert "Robbie" Morris, Jr. (Tina) of Randleman and Richard "Rick" Morris (Kelly) of Randleman; brother, Ralph Morris of Greenville, SC; grandchildren: Tony Morris, III, Austin Morris, Kacey Cassidy, Dexter Bennett, Aaron Bennett; great-grandchildren: Cardell Hill, Lillie Guzman, Collyn Morris, Riley Bennett, Henley Morris, and Silas Cassidy.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 31, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 600 S. Main St., Randleman, NC 27317. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel.
Jackie, I was very sad to learn of Robert's passing. He will be missed by so many who knew and loved him.
May you and your family feel God's comfort and care during your time of grief. My thoughts an d prayers are with all of you.