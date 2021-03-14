Moss, Robert A.
On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Robert Moss passed away at the age of 93.
Robert was born on July 1, 1927 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Porter Moss and Allie Blanche Fisher and was raised in Andrews, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his younger brother Mack Fisher McJunkin and younger sister Linda Lucretia McJunkin. Robert is survived by his wife of 69 years, Willine Akins Moss, his sister Patricia Bell, his children Robert Allen Moss, Jr. (Djenat), Leigh Ann Moss, and grandchildren Robert Allen Moss, III, Hannah Moss, and Johnathan Moss.
Robert served in the Navy during WWII in the Pacific. He graduated from Auburn University and began his career as an engineer with Western Electric (AT&T, Lucent Technologies). He also served on the Board of Directors of Truliant Federal Credit Union.
Robert served for many years at Magnolia Baptist Church and ushered at Lawndale Baptist Church. He coached the Tar Heel Little League state champions ('75) alongside his friend Fred Houston. In addition to coaching, Robert enjoyed golfing and spending time with his many friends. He was universally loved for his kindness, generosity to others, and his willingness to serve those in need.
A graveside service will be held at Westminster Gardens Cemetery and Crematory at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro, NC 27408.
Online condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 19, 2021.