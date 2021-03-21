Rayle, Robert C.May 19, 1923 - March 18, 2021Robert (Bob) Clifton Rayle, 97, passed away on March 18, 2021 after several years of declining health. Bob was born in Greensboro on May 19, 1923. He served in the Navy spending the majority of his military time in Washington, DC at the National Naval Medical Center and later working at the Library of Congress. After his years of service, he returned to Greensboro and attended Guilford College where he graduated in 1949.Bob worked for 35 years at Straughn's Book Store in downtown Greensboro. After Straughn's closed he worked for many years at Baptist Book Store which later became Lifeway Christian Book Store. Upon his retirement from Lifeway, he was an independent book consultant. Bob loved to read books on a variety of subjects and was the master of many.Bob was a life-time member of Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Greensboro where he served as a Sunday School teacher, a church deacon, the church librarian and was the curator of the historical room for many years.A longtime resident of the Westerwood neighborhood in Greensboro, Bob loved to walk throughout the neighborhood and visit with his neighbors - for as long as he was able.He is survived by cousins Sue Teasley of Greensboro, Brenda Rogers of Chapel Hill, Ronald Chandler of Mt. Gilead and their families.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 2 pm at Oakwood Cemetery, 312 Montlieu Ave., High Point, NC.In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to be made in honor of Bob to Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Greensboro; Greensboro Public Library Foundation; or Preservation Greensboro-Westerwood.The family wishes to thank the staff of Adams Farm Living and Rehabilitation in Jamestown for many years of care and concern for Bob.Forbis & Dick North Elm Street Funeral Home is serving the Rayle family.