Riley, Robert



86 - June 1, 2021



Robert lived in Greensboro for over 80 years. He owned Riley Construction Co. and was a past president of The Greensboro Homebuilders Assoc. He was an avid golfer. His parents, Macedonia and Geneva Riley, preceeded him in death, along with his brother, Mack Riley.



Robert is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia: their two daughters, Sherry, and her spouse David Causey of Charlotte, and Robin, and her spouse William Bryson of Cary; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the International Myeloma Foundation.



Holy Trinity Episcopal Church



607 N. Greene St. Greensboro NC



Service June 16, 2021, at 2:00pm.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.