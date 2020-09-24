To Bishop Lawrence Tate, Sister Brenda Tate, Sister Barbara Ann, Rev. Charles Tate, and Sister Marie Milling, I was very sorry to hear about the death of Pastor Robert Tate. I would like to offer my deepest sympathies on the loss of your brother/brother-in-law. I know that I knew Elder Tate in a much less personal fashion, but he was a wonderful fount of wisdom, compassion and inspiration to me. Elder Tate was a wonderful pastor and truly devoted servant of Christ. On behalf of the Mack family (Winston-Salem, NC), I would like to express our most sincere sadness at the passing of Elder Robert Tate. In this time of great sorrow, please know that you are in our thoughts and our prayers.

Lenora McClain September 22, 2020