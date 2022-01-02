Ruden, Robert "Bob"
April 23, 1924 - December 31, 2021
Mr. Robert "Bob" Ruden, 97, resident of Jamestown, died December 31, 2021 at his home.
He was born April 23, 1924 in Suffolk, Virginia, a son to Al and Anna Land Ruden. He graduated from Randolph Macon College in Ashland, Virginia before moving to the High Point area in 1950. From that time until 1985, he owned and operated Peggy Anne Ladies Apparel and later worked at Arnold Craven and Simon Jewelers. Bob was a member of the High Point Jaycees and the Horneytown Lions Club, and, was a charter member of both the Furnitureland Kiwanis Club and the Luncheon Lions Club. He also was a longtime volunteer at High Point Medical Center and a member of the Bnai Israel Synagogue.
Surviving is his son, David Ruden (Cindy) of High Point; stepson, Kevin Blake (Angela) of Fayetteville; stepdaughter, Stephanie "Cicci" Blake (Anne) of Climax; two grandchildren, Nicholas Ruden and Joshua Blake; and a great granddaughter, Ava Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Ann Ruden in 1973; second wife, Vivian Ruden in 2021; grandson, Jerry Martin; and brother, Larry Ruden.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, at the Hebrew Cemetery in High Point. Memorials may be directed to Mobile Meals, P.O. Box 6666, High Point, NC, 27262 or Loveline at High Point Medical Center, P.O. Box HP-5, High Point, NC 27261. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, NC, 27262
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 2, 2022.