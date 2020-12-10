Menu
Robert Bryan Schoolfield
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
308 Lindsey St.
Reidsville, NC
Schoolfield, Robert Bryan

February 21, 1968 - December 8, 2020

Robert Bryan Schoolfield, 52, of Gibsonville passed away suddenly at his home Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents: Bob and Lynne Schoolfield, a nephew: Michael May and a niece: Heather Pickrell. He is survived by his wife of 27 years: Lori Pickrell Schoolfield, daughter of Alton and Iris Pickrell, brothers: Greg and David Schoolfield, nephews: Daniel and Alex Schoolfield, nieces: Kristin Pickrell Sockwell and Miranda Lynne Walter and many other loved ones. Bryan was known for his kind heart and willingness to help others. He loved animals, the beach, and all things nature. He will be greatly missed by many. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Make a Wish Foundation. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Schoolfield family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com.

Citty Funeral Home, Inc

308 Lindsey St.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 10, 2020.
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to the entire family, I´ll always remember Brain as a energetic, fun, and full of life person. Lots of fun in our younger days along with Greg and David. RIP
Tim kendrick and family
December 10, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear about Bryan's passing. I have many fond memories of him growing up across the street from my grandparents. The Schoolfields and I spent a lot of time together, when we were kids. I am praying for the family.
Laurie Jackson Faust
December 10, 2020
