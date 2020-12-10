Schoolfield, Robert Bryan
February 21, 1968 - December 8, 2020
Robert Bryan Schoolfield, 52, of Gibsonville passed away suddenly at his home Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents: Bob and Lynne Schoolfield, a nephew: Michael May and a niece: Heather Pickrell. He is survived by his wife of 27 years: Lori Pickrell Schoolfield, daughter of Alton and Iris Pickrell, brothers: Greg and David Schoolfield, nephews: Daniel and Alex Schoolfield, nieces: Kristin Pickrell Sockwell and Miranda Lynne Walter and many other loved ones. Bryan was known for his kind heart and willingness to help others. He loved animals, the beach, and all things nature. He will be greatly missed by many. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Make a Wish Foundation. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Schoolfield family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 10, 2020.