Bob, I was so saddened to read today of "Skip"s" death. My heart goes out to you. I have a sense of the agony you went through for so many years. How wonderful that he was able to pull his live back together and live such a life of service these last 5 years. I'm so please that you two were together on Christmas Eve. Although I did not know Skip personally, I heard about him often from his classmate my daughter Harriette. She thought very highly of him. I know you'll never get over losing him but you can always be proud of the good works he did. Fred Lopp

Fred B Lopp Other January 2, 2022