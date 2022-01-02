Menu
Robert E. "Skip" Sevier Jr.
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Page High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Sevier, Jr., Robert E. "Skip"

December 6, 1970 - December 25, 2021

Robert "Skip" Sevier of Greensboro died unexpectedly Christmas day at 51 years of age. The son of Dr. Robert Sevier and the late Mary Jane Higgins, he was born in Frankfurt, Germany while the family was on military duty; they eventually moved to Greensboro in 1974. Skip graduated from Page High School, where he was an honor student, class leader, outstanding golfer and commencement speaker.

His skill and devotion to golf led to his playing and placing in numerous events of the US Junior Golf Association, and he was the junior champion at the Greensboro Country Club for seven consecutive years. In 1989 he won the coveted Donald Ross Junior Classic in Pinehurst and that same fall entered Wake Forest University on golf scholarship, playing varsity golf his freshman year.

Following his Mother's death that Christmas, Skip lost focus and left Wake Forest after his freshman year, alienated himself from family and friends, and descended rapidly into despair, delinquency and alcoholism. It was some 25 years later that he re-surfaced and was persuaded to enter rehabilitation at Greensboro's Fellowship Hall. He became an avid and passionate member and leader in AA, speaking widely at AA /NA gatherings and thus faciliting the recovery of numerous others. In late August, he proudly celebrated the five-year anniversary of his own recovery.

Unfortunately, the disruption of traditional AA meetings by COVID lockdowns, the many additional stresses of the pandemic, the death of his employer, along with the myriad of other stresses of the season and of life itself began to erode Skip's resolve and eventually, though almost imperceptibly, grew insurmountable. The bright, pleasant and confident man the family enjoyed at a Christmas Eve gathering was suddenly gone the following day, the victim in his silent anguish of a likely unintended overdose. Thankfully, that likeable, considerate and competent man who never met a stranger was, in addition, a man of faith; there is solace in knowing that he has found eternal peace with his Savior.

Skip was preceded in death by his mother and by his only sister, Mary Kelly Fletcher. He is survived by his father and stepmother Patricia Austin Sevier, as well as by numerous extended family members in both the Sevier and Austin clans.

Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services is assisting the family, with a private graveside service planned at a future time. The family will receive friends at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services, 515 N Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401 from 5:00-6:30 PM on Thursday, January 6, 2021.

Those wishing to make memorial gifts are asked to consider Fellowship Hall, 5140 Dunstan Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405; West Market Street Methodist Church, 302 W. Market St., Greensboro, NC 27401; or a charity of one's choice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com for the Sevier family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heartfelt condolences to the family! I did not know your relative, but the obit & story it told has saved my life tonight! I will follow an AA life from here on in his honour! His story really touched me! He will be my focus to stand tall always! In his hounor I will beat this addiction. Please know by go his passing he is still helping at least one more person to become whole again. Again, my sincerest condolences!
Terri
January 3, 2022
Bob, we are so sorry to learn about Skip´s demise. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We hope you will find comfort in the love and care of family and friends.
Jon and Nahomi Harkavy
January 2, 2022
Dr. Sevier, I extend my condolences. I know the sorrow you feel. I have always appreciated your skills as your patient in the '70s -'80s. You will be in my prayers.
Patricia M Kiblinger
Work
January 2, 2022
Bob, I was so saddened to read today of "Skip"s" death. My heart goes out to you. I have a sense of the agony you went through for so many years. How wonderful that he was able to pull his live back together and live such a life of service these last 5 years. I'm so please that you two were together on Christmas Eve. Although I did not know Skip personally, I heard about him often from his classmate my daughter Harriette. She thought very highly of him. I know you'll never get over losing him but you can always be proud of the good works he did. Fred Lopp
Fred B Lopp
Other
January 2, 2022
Bob,please accept my condolences for the untimely passing of your wonderful son.Joanie and I are praying for the family during this difficult time. Sam n Joan LeBauer
Sam LeBauer
Friend
January 2, 2022
Bob I just wanted to say how sad I am to hear this news about Skip. Even though I have been gone for years I still remember so many children that mine grew up with and Skip was one of them. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers my friend! Sincerely , Nancy Blumenthal Felton
Nancy Blumenthal Felton
Friend
January 2, 2022
In the wake of your sorrow, thank you for sharing your´s story. Your comfort is found in the grace that he is with his Savior, though our earthly bodies feel the pain of loss. God bless your family.
Anonymous
Other
January 2, 2022
Sincerest sympathy Bob. God bless Skip and your family.
Cindy and John Knowles
January 2, 2022
Christy Miller
January 1, 2022
