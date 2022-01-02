Sevier, Jr., Robert E. "Skip"
December 6, 1970 - December 25, 2021
Robert "Skip" Sevier of Greensboro died unexpectedly Christmas day at 51 years of age. The son of Dr. Robert Sevier and the late Mary Jane Higgins, he was born in Frankfurt, Germany while the family was on military duty; they eventually moved to Greensboro in 1974. Skip graduated from Page High School, where he was an honor student, class leader, outstanding golfer and commencement speaker.
His skill and devotion to golf led to his playing and placing in numerous events of the US Junior Golf Association, and he was the junior champion at the Greensboro Country Club for seven consecutive years. In 1989 he won the coveted Donald Ross Junior Classic in Pinehurst and that same fall entered Wake Forest University on golf scholarship, playing varsity golf his freshman year.
Following his Mother's death that Christmas, Skip lost focus and left Wake Forest after his freshman year, alienated himself from family and friends, and descended rapidly into despair, delinquency and alcoholism. It was some 25 years later that he re-surfaced and was persuaded to enter rehabilitation at Greensboro's Fellowship Hall. He became an avid and passionate member and leader in AA, speaking widely at AA /NA gatherings and thus faciliting the recovery of numerous others. In late August, he proudly celebrated the five-year anniversary of his own recovery.
Unfortunately, the disruption of traditional AA meetings by COVID lockdowns, the many additional stresses of the pandemic, the death of his employer, along with the myriad of other stresses of the season and of life itself began to erode Skip's resolve and eventually, though almost imperceptibly, grew insurmountable. The bright, pleasant and confident man the family enjoyed at a Christmas Eve gathering was suddenly gone the following day, the victim in his silent anguish of a likely unintended overdose. Thankfully, that likeable, considerate and competent man who never met a stranger was, in addition, a man of faith; there is solace in knowing that he has found eternal peace with his Savior.
Skip was preceded in death by his mother and by his only sister, Mary Kelly Fletcher. He is survived by his father and stepmother Patricia Austin Sevier, as well as by numerous extended family members in both the Sevier and Austin clans.
Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services is assisting the family, with a private graveside service planned at a future time. The family will receive friends at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services, 515 N Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401 from 5:00-6:30 PM on Thursday, January 6, 2021.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts are asked to consider Fellowship Hall, 5140 Dunstan Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405; West Market Street Methodist Church, 302 W. Market St., Greensboro, NC 27401; or a charity of one's choice
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 2, 2022.