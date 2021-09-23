Shaak, Robert "Bob"
December 14, 1942 - September 17, 2021
Robert Ray "Bob" Shaak, 78, of West Second Avenue, died Friday, September 17th at his home after declining health. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26 at First Reformed United Church of Christ, by the Rev. Elizabeth Horton. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall. It is the request of the family and church policy that masks be worn inside the church buildings at all times. Mr. Shaak was born December 14, 1942 in Lebanon, PA to Ray S. and Dorothy Fisher Shaak. He was a graduate of Catawba College and a member of First Reformed United Church of Christ. Bob began his career in furniture at Dixie Furniture, where he served as vice president of sales. He later worked as vice president of sales for Thomasville Furniture and as vice president of Hickory White. He came out of retirement to serve as president and C.E.O. of Linwood Furniture. His wife, Dawn Koonts Shaak, preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Raeann Shaak Allred and husband Chris of Lexington; his son, John Robert "Rob" Shaak of Lexington ; his grandchildren, Holt Biesecker of Lexington, Noah, Chloe and Mary Taylor Shaak of Charleston, WV; and his sister, Sally Ann Weeks and husband, Dr. Jim Weeks, of Greensboro. Donations or memorials may be made to First Reformed United Church of Christ or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Davidson Funeral Home
301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 23, 2021.