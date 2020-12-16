Trace, Robert "Bob" Kevin
November 14, 1958 - December 8, 2020
Robert "Bob" Kevin Trace, 62, left us on December 8th, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends.
He was born November 14th, 1958 in Rockville Centre, New York, the son of Howard and Florence Trace.
Bob was an intensely loyal friend, dedicated father, grandfather, son, brother, and a talented carpenter and fisherman. His kindness and sense of humor made a lasting impression on everyone he met. The world is a better place for having Bob in it, and his presence will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Alexandra and Thomas Wilde; son Jason Trace; grandchildren Thomas and Beckett Wilde; father Howard Trace; siblings Donald, Carol, Patrick, Stephan and Jennifer Trace; favorite ex-wife Bonnie Trace, and hundreds of loyal friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Florence.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held next spring at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia. Details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 or www.hospiceofthepiedmont.org
.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
"No matter where you go, there you are."
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 16, 2020.