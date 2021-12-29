Weekley, Robert "Bob" Ray



September 9, 1931 - December 26, 2021



Retired CSM Robert Ray Weekley "Bob," 90 years old, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 26, 2021.



Bob was born September 9, 1931 to the late Charles and Lula Weekley in Clarksburg, WV. Bob was a faithful husband, a good father, and a good provider. He joined the Army in 1949 with a 24-year career. Bob was in the 82nd Airborne Division stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. He was a Green Beret and served in the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Army in 1973, Bob worked 10 years as a mail carrier for the USPS. Bob was in fellowship at Shannon Hills Bible Chapel where he served as a deacon and lovingly served his Lord Jesus Christ.



Bob is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lucille Hill Weekley; his children, Tim (Ramona), of New Bern, Craig, of Greensboro, Sharon (Bill) Wright, of Pleasant Garden, Robert Keith, of Pleasant Garden, Cindy (Todd) Apple, of Pleasant Garden, and Denise (Eric) Shelley, of Asbury, IA; ten grandchildren, Emily, Patricia, Michael, Ben Wight, Constance Harris, Patrick Apple, Taylor Wood, Luke Shelley, Grace Johnson, and Hope Maddox; thirteen great-grandchildren, Troy and Natalie Wright, Finn, Knox and Wells Harris, Parker and Charlie Wood, Eva Mae, London, Pierson and Anderson Shelley, and Forest and Millie Johnson; sister, Wilma Jean Skinner, of Clarksburg, WV; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral arrangements are Friday, December 31, 2021 at Shannon Hills Bible Chapel at 9 a.m. visitation with 10 a.m. service, and 11 a.m. burial at Lakeview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mountain Top Youth Camp, 1460 Mackay Lane, Pinnacle, NC 27043.



George Brothers Funeral Service



803 Greenhaven Dr., Greensboro, NC 27406



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 29, 2021.