Robert L "Bob" Williams



Winston Salem — Robert L "Bob" Williams, 64, died Sunday, June 13, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, June 21st, 2:00 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel with burial to follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 20, 2021.