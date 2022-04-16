Wolfgang, Robert Allen "Bob"
Robert Allen "Bob" Wolfgang, 63, of High Point, NC, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 4, 2022. A celebration of life event will be held in his honor on Friday, April 22 at 3 p.m. in the ballroom of the Holiday Inn, 7410 South Rd., Youngstown, OH. All are welcome to attend.
Bob was born December 2, 1958 in Youngstown, the son of Richard and Rosemary Wolfgang. He was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School (class of '77), and went on to study engineering at Youngstown State and University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Bob met his wife Rina in Youngstown, and they were married there in 1982 before moving to Chapel Hill, where their two children were born. In 1987, the Wolfgangs moved to Wakefield, RI where Bob worked for 17 years as a data center engineer at American Power Conversion. Upon moving back to North Carolina in 2006, he continued his career at Time Warner Cable/Spectrum as a technical support specialist. Bob was a true audiophile, working as a sound engineer in the late '70s, and passed his love and passion for music along to his children. Bob was also an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. But above all else, he loved his wife and kids, and was a devoted caregiver to Rina until her passing in 2018. Bob was predeceased by his father, Richard Wolfgang in 2021.
In addition to his mother, Rosemary Wolfgang, Bob is survived by his son, Jacob Wolfgang, wife Katie, and grandchildren, Hailey and Nathaniel of Rhode Island; daughter, Dr. Tahlia Wolfgang of Vermont; brother, Michael Wolfgang of North Carolina; sister, Patricia Nolder (Wolfgang) of Ohio, and many loving family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in his honor.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 16, 2022.