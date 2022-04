Robin Lee Corum



Eden — Robin Lee Corum, 63, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Fair Funeral Home Chapel, 432 Boone Rd., with visitation 1 hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 14, 2022.