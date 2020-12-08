This Is For Her Dear Family & More Special Friends, Robin Remsburg was My Special RN Friend for Years as We met when We both worked 1st at the Greensboro College of Nursing & then later I went as an RN back to Florida & have been in Gainesville, FL since as an RN & More for a long long time. When She got married, I went to Her Wedding at Her Parent´s Home in North Carolina & when I got married, She came to Our Wedding Here Too!!! When She Moved Up North, I had often visited Her there & when She came back to Greensboro, NC and I was also back in WInston Salem, NC to visit My Family & Friends, I always reconnected with Her in Greensboro, NC & sometimes with Her Parents too & It was always so Special!!! Recently I have sent Her 2020 Christmas Cards & I had also tried to call Her at Her Home on Her 2 Different Numbers, but I had not been able to talk to Her & today I called the Greensboro College of Nursing University to check in on Her too if They now knew more to share with Me on where & how She was. My Husband was also helping Me too & just found this For Me This Special & Sad Email that She had passed away on 12/3/2020. I knew She had had some Health Issues, but I had hoped She might still get a bit better. So now, This is so sad, but good to know and understand why We could not reconnect!!!! I Loved Her & Miss Her!!! I just hope somehow, When I go away in the future too, We can reconnect in Our Heaven Together Again Too God!!! Luv, Her Special Girl Friend, Sharon Caston McDow & My Husband, Earl McDow

Sharon Caston McDow January 18, 2021