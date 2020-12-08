Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robin Elaine Remsburg
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Remsburg, Robin Elaine

August 1, 1956 - December 3, 2020

Robin Remsburg, 64, dean of the nursing school at UNCG, passed away on December 3, 2020, after a long illness. Robin was born on August 1, 1956, the eldest child of Clinton William and Shirley Talbott Remsburg, of whom she is survived. In addition to her beloved parents of Lexington, North Carolina, Robin leaves her brother, Terryle Remsburg (Dawn) of Randleman, North Carolina and sister Mignon White (Charlie) of Duncan, South Carolina. She also leaves behind four wonderful nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved: Jordan White of Rome, Georgia, Taylor White of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, Caroline Remsburg of Greensboro, North Carolina and Elizabeth Remsburg of Greenville, North Carolina and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Robin's greatest treasure was time spent with family.

Growing up in Frederick, Maryland and Lexington, North Carolina, Robin was predeceased by her husband, William "Bill" O'Brien of Baltimore, Maryland.

Robin received her BSN from UNC-Chapel Hill, her MSN with a concentration in nursing education from UNCG and her PhD in nursing research from the University of Maryland. For 10 years she held American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) board certification as a gerontological clinical nurse specialist.

Over the course of her career, Dr. Remsburg has held academic positions at Eastern Kentucky University School of Nursing (BSN program), UNCG School of Nursing, and the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing and School of Medicine. She served as the director of Long-term Care Research at the Johns Hopkins Geriatrics Center.

Dr. Remsburg was the chief of the Long-term Care Statistic Branch and the deputy director of the Division of Health Care Statistics at the National Center for Health Statistics, responsible for redesigning two national long-term care surveys, developing two new national surveys of non-licensed assistive personnel and a new assisted living survey.

Prior to her arrival at UNCG, Dr. Remsburg served as associate dean of the College of Health and Human Services, School of Nursing at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

Dr. Remsburg is a past president of the National Gerontological Nursing Association (NGNA), a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing, the National Gerontological Nursing Association and the Gerontological Society of America. She maintained an active presence in national initiatives to improve the care and well-being of older adults and directed a program of research to address health care needs of older adults. She was a long-standing member of the Advancing Excellence in Long-term Care Collaborative and a member of the steering committee for the Advancing Excellence in America's Nursing Homes Campaign.

Aside from Robin's professional accomplishments, she was involved in many community groups and activities including the Guilford County Rotary Club, Greensboro Hospice, and Union Square Campus, Inc.

Robin will always be remembered for her enthusiastic support of UNCG basketball. She was often found cheering "Let's Go G" courtside in support of the Spartans. Family was important to Robin and spending time with her parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, and her Scottish terrier, Miss Scarlett, was her greatest joy. She will be missed by all who had the honor and privilege to know her.

In lieu of flowers, consider honoring Robin with a memorial to UNCG's School of Nursing endowment fund (online at: giveto.uncg.edu or by mail, Attention: Kathy Bush, UNC Greensboro, P.O. Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402) or to the charity of your choice. Good health for family and friends is our top priority; therefore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no service is planned at this time.

Forbis & Dick Funeral Home, located at 5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC is serving the family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
It was great to see this Special Remembrance again Today again! Thank You! I hope She is doing well in Heaven with God & Jesus & More there too! And We We are there in the future, I will look forward to seeing Her again too. God Bless You!!!
Sharon & Earl McDow
Friend
December 2, 2021
May flights of angels sing you to your sweet rest, Robin.
Michelle Luck Surratt
April 6, 2021
My honor to have worked with her as part of the partnership with UNCG and High Point University in educating healthcare professionals. Her good humor and dedication to students was valued. My sympathies to her family, friends and nursing colleagues.
Dr. Connie Bishop
April 2, 2021
This Is For Her Dear Family & More Special Friends, Robin Remsburg was My Special RN Friend for Years as We met when We both worked 1st at the Greensboro College of Nursing & then later I went as an RN back to Florida & have been in Gainesville, FL since as an RN & More for a long long time. When She got married, I went to Her Wedding at Her Parent´s Home in North Carolina & when I got married, She came to Our Wedding Here Too!!! When She Moved Up North, I had often visited Her there & when She came back to Greensboro, NC and I was also back in WInston Salem, NC to visit My Family & Friends, I always reconnected with Her in Greensboro, NC & sometimes with Her Parents too & It was always so Special!!! Recently I have sent Her 2020 Christmas Cards & I had also tried to call Her at Her Home on Her 2 Different Numbers, but I had not been able to talk to Her & today I called the Greensboro College of Nursing University to check in on Her too if They now knew more to share with Me on where & how She was. My Husband was also helping Me too & just found this For Me This Special & Sad Email that She had passed away on 12/3/2020. I knew She had had some Health Issues, but I had hoped She might still get a bit better. So now, This is so sad, but good to know and understand why We could not reconnect!!!! I Loved Her & Miss Her!!! I just hope somehow, When I go away in the future too, We can reconnect in Our Heaven Together Again Too God!!! Luv, Her Special Girl Friend, Sharon Caston McDow & My Husband, Earl McDow
Sharon Caston McDow
January 18, 2021
To Robins parents: How proud you must be of your wonderful daughter. She was a wonderful friend and colleague. Her strength was to be generous to those around her. Sending love and sympathy, Reneé Milligan
Reneé Milligan
December 21, 2020
Robin was a cherished UNC-CH SON friend and JHU colleague. I was honored to know and work with her and will always be grateful for her leadership and numerous contributions to nursing and nursing education.
Anne Belcher
December 9, 2020
I am so sorry. Robin was a friend and a beacon on campus. She made UNCG better.
Jeff Collins
December 8, 2020
Shirley and Bill, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time of grief. I am so glad we got to visit earlier this year over lunch and catch up. Dolly
Dolly Lemly
December 8, 2020
Shirley, Bill and all of Robin´s family: my heart goes out to all of you. I am so thankful we had a chance to get together for BBQ at "The Monk" earlier this year with physical distancing via our cars. Robin was having a really good day. It brought back lots of good memories and gave our two moms a chance to catch up. Robin and I have been friends for many years. Our parents got to be great friends as well after first meeting each other at your house for dinner-fondue if I remember correctly. Rob and I had been discussing getting together for coffee with outside distancing when we felt it would be safe. I wish we had gotten to do that. Rest In Peace, my dear friend. Coffee is on me when we next meet. Regina
Regina Lemly
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results