Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Craig Gladson
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Gladson, Roger Craig

March 4, 1959 - June 17, 2021

Roger Craig Gladson 62, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, James "Jimmy" Gladson. He is survived by his mother Margaret Still Gladson; two sons, James (Megan) and Joseph (Lindsay); and two brothers Steve, and Kerry (Jamie). Roger had four granddaughters, Aelan, Hollis, Harpyr, and Kylee and one grandson Lucas. He also had two nephews and three nieces. Roger was a master mechanic for over 40 years where he spent most of his career working every day at Battleground Automotive with his two brothers. Folks would come from miles around to watch the comedy routine of the brothers working together. He enjoyed mowing more than anything. Roger would often be spotted well after dark by passersby still mowing into the dark without lights. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sharpe Road Baptist Church Youth Group. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Gladson family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Pleasant Garden Chapel

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:50a.m.
Pleasant Garden Baptist Church
1415 Neelley Road, Pleasant, NC
Jun
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pleasant Garden Baptist Church
1415 Neelley Road, Pleasant, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
East Coast Protective Services
June 23, 2021
Margaret and family. So sorry to hear of Roger's passing. He was such a good friend to my brother, Bob. I met him through Bob. So sorry for your loss.
Kay Woodard
Friend
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results