Gladson, Roger Craig
March 4, 1959 - June 17, 2021
Roger Craig Gladson 62, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, James "Jimmy" Gladson. He is survived by his mother Margaret Still Gladson; two sons, James (Megan) and Joseph (Lindsay); and two brothers Steve, and Kerry (Jamie). Roger had four granddaughters, Aelan, Hollis, Harpyr, and Kylee and one grandson Lucas. He also had two nephews and three nieces. Roger was a master mechanic for over 40 years where he spent most of his career working every day at Battleground Automotive with his two brothers. Folks would come from miles around to watch the comedy routine of the brothers working together. He enjoyed mowing more than anything. Roger would often be spotted well after dark by passersby still mowing into the dark without lights. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sharpe Road Baptist Church Youth Group. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Gladson family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Pleasant Garden Chapel
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 20, 2021.