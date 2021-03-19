Morphew, Roger Allen
December 16, 1949 - March 16, 2021
Mr. Roger Allen Morphew, 71, of Brown Summit, NC, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Beacon Place.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at two o'clock in the afternoon at Moravia Moravian Church in Oak Ridge, NC. The family will receive guests following the service.
Roger was born December 16, 1949 in Warsaw, IN, the son of David and Beulah Montel Morphew.
He worked in the automotive industry most of his life and was retired from Volvo Trucks. He was a member of Moravia Moravian Church for many years. Roger was most at home in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he pursued his love of family genealogy, birdwatching and Star Trek (among many other interests). Roger will be remembered as a smart, curious, tenderhearted man. He will be missed.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jill George Morphew; son, Chris Morphew of Columbia City, IN; daughter, Amanda Ulm (Aaron) of Fort Wayne, IN; sister, Kathleen Morphew and brother, Philip Morphew (Teresa), all of Indianapolis, IN; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He will also be forever remembered by numerous other family members and friends.
The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Roger's name be made to Moravia Moravian Church Outreach Fund, 2920 Oak Ridge Rd., Oak Ridge, NC 27310, to Crisp Point Lighthouse, 1944 County Hwy 412, Newberry, MI 49868, or the donor's choice.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 19, 2021.