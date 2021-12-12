Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Denny
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road
Eden, NC
Denny, Ronald

August 21, 1948 - December 10, 2021

Ronald Louis Denny, 73, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, NC.

A funeral service will be held Monday, December 13th at 2:00pm in the Fair Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be held immediately following the service on the front lawn.

Ronald was born in Draper section of Eden, August 21, 1948 to the late George Irvin Denny and Nona Vestine Rowsey Denny. Ronald worked for Karastan Rugs as a Mechanic 1. He loved golfing and gospel music. In his early years he enjoyed hunting. Ronald was an avid Duke Fan.

He is survived by his wife Janice Denny of the home; daughter, Melissa Joyce (James); son, Cameron Kendrick (Julie); sister, Dianne Carter (Francis); niece, Jessica Carter; nephew's, Bryan Denny (Erin) and Jason Denny (Michelle); grand-daughter's Anna Penniger (Mike) and Breana Niebauer (Steven); grandson's, Austin Joyce and Brent Kendrick; great grand-daughter, Maggie Penninger; several great nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Denny and his twin brother Donald Denny.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com

Fair Funeral Home

432 Boone Road Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road, Eden, NC
Dec
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road, Eden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Fair Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fair Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.