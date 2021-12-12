Denny, Ronald
August 21, 1948 - December 10, 2021
Ronald Louis Denny, 73, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, NC.
A funeral service will be held Monday, December 13th at 2:00pm in the Fair Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be held immediately following the service on the front lawn.
Ronald was born in Draper section of Eden, August 21, 1948 to the late George Irvin Denny and Nona Vestine Rowsey Denny. Ronald worked for Karastan Rugs as a Mechanic 1. He loved golfing and gospel music. In his early years he enjoyed hunting. Ronald was an avid Duke Fan.
He is survived by his wife Janice Denny of the home; daughter, Melissa Joyce (James); son, Cameron Kendrick (Julie); sister, Dianne Carter (Francis); niece, Jessica Carter; nephew's, Bryan Denny (Erin) and Jason Denny (Michelle); grand-daughter's Anna Penniger (Mike) and Breana Niebauer (Steven); grandson's, Austin Joyce and Brent Kendrick; great grand-daughter, Maggie Penninger; several great nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Denny and his twin brother Donald Denny.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 12, 2021.