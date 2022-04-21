Gantt, Ronald Hillard



September 7, 1951 - April 14, 2022



Ronald H. Gantt, age 70, of Logan St, Greensboro, NC, departed this life on April 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held graveside on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 12 p.m. Forest Lawn Cemetary in Greensboro, NC. A viewing hour will be at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home in Greensboro, NC. He survived by his nephew Jerome Floyd Gantt II (Paquita) of Holly Springs, NC; great nieces Eva and Sasha Gantt of Holly Springs; cousins Phyllis Floyd Williams of Greensboro and George Caldwell of Atlanta, Georgia.



Perry J. Brown Funeral Home



909 E. Market St., Greensboro, NC 27401



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2022.