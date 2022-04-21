Menu
Ronald Hillard Gantt
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
909 E. MARKET STREET
Greensboro, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 22 2022
12:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetary
Gantt, Ronald Hillard

September 7, 1951 - April 14, 2022

Ronald H. Gantt, age 70, of Logan St, Greensboro, NC, departed this life on April 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held graveside on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 12 p.m. Forest Lawn Cemetary in Greensboro, NC. A viewing hour will be at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home in Greensboro, NC. He survived by his nephew Jerome Floyd Gantt II (Paquita) of Holly Springs, NC; great nieces Eva and Sasha Gantt of Holly Springs; cousins Phyllis Floyd Williams of Greensboro and George Caldwell of Atlanta, Georgia.

Perry J. Brown Funeral Home

909 E. Market St., Greensboro, NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2022.
