Ronald H. Gantt, age 70, of Logan St, Greensboro, NC, departed this life on April 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held graveside on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 12 p.m. Forest Lawn Cemetary in Greensboro, NC. A viewing hour will be at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home in Greensboro, NC. He survived by his nephew Jerome Floyd Gantt II (Paquita) of Holly Springs, NC; great nieces Eva and Sasha Gantt of Holly Springs; cousins Phyllis Floyd Williams of Greensboro and George Caldwell of Atlanta, Georgia.
Perry J. Brown Funeral Home
909 E. Market St., Greensboro, NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2022.