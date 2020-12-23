Hefner, Ronald "Ron"



December 2, 1946 - December 21, 2020



Ron Hefner, 74, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Cone Hospital.



Ron proudly served his country with the United States Army where he earned a National Defense Service Medal and Sharpshooter Badge. He retired from BellSouth with 35 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Cone Post 386 where he held the post of commander. He was a loyal member of the New Garden Moose Lodge where he served as governor. Within the Moose organization, Ron was recognized as a Pilgrim of the Order by advancing to the Moose Legion and dedicating many volunteer hours and years of service.



Ron is survived by his wife, Ann, of Greensboro; son Richard Hefner and partner Valerie Walker of Greensboro, and daughter Carol Costigan and husband Todd of Fort Myers, Florida. Grandchildren include Cassidy, Colton and Skylar Hefner of Bethany, and Macy Costigan of Fort Myers.



Along with his parents, Thomas Aaron Hefner and Julia Brookbank Hefner of Greensboro, Ron is preceded in death by his brother, Billy Hefner and sister, Belinda Hefner.



A graveside service for the family will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park. Lambeth and Troxler is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart or the American Legion's Operation Comfort Warriors.



Lambeth and Troxler



300 West Wendover Avenue



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 23, 2020.