Hefner, Ronald "Ron"
December 2, 1946 - December 21, 2020
Ron Hefner, 74, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Cone Hospital.
Ron proudly served his country with the United States Army where he earned a National Defense Service Medal and Sharpshooter Badge. He retired from BellSouth with 35 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Cone Post 386 where he held the post of commander. He was a loyal member of the New Garden Moose Lodge where he served as governor. Within the Moose organization, Ron was recognized as a Pilgrim of the Order by advancing to the Moose Legion and dedicating many volunteer hours and years of service.
Ron is survived by his wife, Ann, of Greensboro; son Richard Hefner and partner Valerie Walker of Greensboro, and daughter Carol Costigan and husband Todd of Fort Myers, Florida. Grandchildren include Cassidy, Colton and Skylar Hefner of Bethany, and Macy Costigan of Fort Myers.
Along with his parents, Thomas Aaron Hefner and Julia Brookbank Hefner of Greensboro, Ron is preceded in death by his brother, Billy Hefner and sister, Belinda Hefner.
A graveside service for the family will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park. Lambeth and Troxler is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart or the American Legion's Operation Comfort Warriors.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 23, 2020.
Our thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Wesley and Suzanne Adkins
December 26, 2020
I have lost a dear friend. May God be with Ann and the family.
God Bless
Earl Shelton
December 25, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Ronnie passing. Ann you and your family are in our prayers. I grown up knowing Ronnie from childhood and going to school at Jesse Wharton, Rankin and Page High.
Becky Moore Dean
December 25, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about
I am so sorry to hear of Ronnie's passing I will be praying for all the Family during this time. I will never forget the times Ron and I played football together and the worked together in the Jesse Wharton School where Ron was PTA President.
Gary Church a Friend
Gary Church
December 24, 2020
Ann and family - my prayers are with you. Knew Ron from the NG Moose bingo games. Ron exuded compassion and friendship with everyone her met. R.I.P.
Gordon Brewer
December 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss, we will be praying for all of you!
Patty & Calvin Summers
December 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss may God bless you and the family members at this time.
Debbie Walker
December 23, 2020
Good man. Prayers to Ann and children.
Clyde, Viginia and Crystal Tharrington
December 23, 2020
To Ron´s family, I can´t seem to put into words how sorry I am for your loss. Ron was a great person. I know he´ll be deeply missed. You´re all in my prayers. We love y´all - Andi & Janine
Andi & Janine
December 23, 2020
To all Ron's family.
I am so sorry to hear that Ron passed. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, Moose leader and friend to many and I know he will be missed greatly. My deepest sympathy to all and my God ease your grief.
Dot Lafroscia
December 23, 2020
Ann
Words can't describe. You and your family are in my prayers. I've been there
The Players
Patty, Carey Jr and Brenda
Brenda Player Cox
December 23, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss.We are praying for all the family.